The module and import system in Rust is sadly one of the many confusing things you have to deal with whilst learning the language. A lot of these confusions stem from a misunderstanding of how it works. In explaining this I’ve seen that it’s usually a common set of misunderstandings.
In the spirit of “You’re doing it wrong”, I want to try and explain one “right” way of looking at it. You can go pretty far1 without knowing this, but it’s useful and helps avoid confusion.
First off, just to get this out of the way,
mod foo; is basically a way of saying
“look for
foo.rs or
foo/mod.rs and make a module named
foo with its contents”.
It’s the same as
mod foo { ... } except the contents are in a different file. This
itself can be confusing at first, but it’s not what I wish to focus on here. The Rust book explains this more
in the chapter on modules.
In the examples here I will just be using
mod foo { ... } since multi-file examples are annoying,
but keep in mind that the stuff here applies equally to multi-file crates.
Motivating examples
To start off, I’m going to provide some examples of Rust code which compiles. Some of these may be counterintuitive, based on your existing model.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21
These examples remind me of the “point at infinity” in elliptic curve crypto or fake particles in physics or fake lattice elements in various fields of CS2. Sometimes, for something to make sense, you add in things that don’t normally exist. Similarly, these examples may contain code which is not traditional Rust style, but the import system still makes more sense when you include them.
Imports
The core confusion behind how imports work can really be resolved by remembering two rules:
use foo::bar::bazresolves
foorelative to the root module (
lib.rsor
main.rs)
- You can resolve relative to the current module by explicily trying
use self::foo::bar::baz
- You can resolve relative to the current module by explicily trying
foo::bar::bazwithin your code3 resolves
foorelative to the current module
- You can resolve relative to the root by explicitly using
::foo::bar::baz
- You can resolve relative to the root by explicitly using
That’s actually … it. There are no further caveats. The rest of this is modelling what constitutes as “being within a module”.
Let’s take a pretty standard setup, where
extern crate declarations are placed in the the root
module:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11
When we say
extern crate regex, we pull in the
regex crate into the crate root. This behaves
pretty similar to
mod regex { /* contents of regex crate */}. Basically, we’ve imported
the crate into the crate root, and since all
use paths are relative to the crate root,
use regex::Regex works fine inside the module.
Inline in code,
regex::Regex won’t work because as mentioned before inline paths are relative
to the current module. However, you can try
::regex::Regex::new("").
Since we’ve imported
regex::Regex in
mod foo, that name is now accessible to everything inside
the module directly, so the code can just say
Regex::new().
The way you can view this is that
use blah and
extern crate blah create an item named
blah “within the module”, which is basically something like a symbolic link, saying
“yes this item named
blah is actually elsewhere but we’ll pretend it’s within the module”
The error message from this code may further drive this home:
1 2 3 4 5
The error I get is
1 2 3 4 5
There’s no function named
replace in the module
foo! But the compiler seems to think there is?
That’s because
use std::mem::replace basically is equivalent to there being something like:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12
except it’s actually like a symlink to the function defined in
std::mem. Because inline paths
are relative to the current module, saying
use std::mem::replace works as if you had defined
a function
replace in the same module, and you can refer to
replace() without needing
any extra qualification in inline paths.
This also makes
pub use fit perfectly in our model.
pub use says “make this symlink, but let
others see it too”:
1 2 3 4 5 6
Folks often get annoyed when this doesn’t work:
1 2 3 4 5
As mentioned before,
use paths are relative to the root module. There is no
mem
in the root module, so this won’t work. We can make it work via
self, which I mentioned
before:
1 2 3 4 5
Note that this brings overloading of the
self keyword up to a grand total of four! Two cases
which occur in the import/path system:
use self::foomeans “find me
foowithin the current module”
use foo::bar::{self, baz}is equivalent to
use foo::bar; use foo::bar::baz;
fn foo(&self)lets you define methods and specify if the receiver is by-move, borrowed, mutably borrowed, or other
Selfwithin implementations lets you refer to the type being implemented on
Oh well, at least it’s not
static.
Going back to one of the examples I gave at the beginning:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
It should be clearer now why this works. The root module imports
mem. Now, from everyone’s point
of view, there’s an item called
mem in the root.
Within
mod foo,
use mem::transmute works because
use is relative to the root, and
mem
already exists in the root! When you
use something, all child modules will see it as if it were
actually belonging to the module. (Non-child modules won’t see it because of privacy, we
saw an example of this already)
This is why
use foo::transmute works from
mod bar, too.
bar can refer to the contents
of
foo via
use foo::whatever, since
foo is a child of the root module, and
use is relative
to the root.
foo already has an item named
transmute inside it because it imported one.
Nothing in the parent module is private from the child, so we can
use foo::transmute from
bar.
Generally, the standard way of doing things is to either not use modules (just a single lib.rs),
or, if you do use modules, put nothing other than
extern crates and
mods in the root.
This is why we rarely see shenanigans like the above; there’s nothing in the root crate
to import, aside from other crates specified by
extern crate. The trick of
“reimport something from the parent module” is also pretty rare because there’s basically no
point to using that (just import it directly!). So this is not the kind of code
you’ll see in the wild.
Basically, the way the import system works can be summed up as:
extern crateand
usewill act as if they were defining the imported item in the current module, like a symbolic link
use foo::bar::bazresolves the path relative to the root module
foo::bar::bazin an inline path (i.e. not in a
use) will resolve relative to the current module
::foo::bar::bazwill always resolve relative to the root module
self::foo::bar::bazwill always resolve relative to the current module
super::foo::bar::bazwill always resolve relative to the parent module
Alright, on to the other half of this. Privacy.
Privacy
So how does privacy work?
Privacy, too, follows some basic rules:
- If you can access a module, you can access all of its
pubcontents
- A module can always access its child modules, but not recursively
- This means that a module cannot access private items in its children, nor can it access private grandchildren modules
- A child can always access its parent modules (and their parents), and all their contents
pub(restricted)is a proposal which extends this a bit, but it’s experimental so we won’t deal with it here
Giving some examples,
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12
It’s important to note that this is all contextual; whether or not a particular path works is a function of where you are. For example, this works4:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
We are able to write the path
foo::bar::baz::bazfunc even though
bar is private!
This is because we still have access to the module
bar, by being a descendent module.
Hopefully this is helpful to some of you. I’m not really sure how this can fit into the official docs, but if you have ideas, feel free to adapt it5!
-
This is because most of these misunderstandings lead to a model where you think fewer things compile, which is fine as long as it isn’t too restrictive. Having a mental model where you feel more things will compile than actually do is what leads to frustration; the opposite can just be restrictive.↩
-
One example closer to home is how Rust does lifetime resolution. Lifetimes form a lattice with
'staticbeing the bottom element. There is no top element for lifetimes in Rust syntax, but internally there is the “empty lifetime” which is used during borrow checking. If something resolves to have an empty lifetime, it can’t exist, so we get a lifetime error.↩
-
When I say “within your code”, I mean “anywhere but a
usestatement”. I may also term these as “inline paths”.↩
-
Example adapted from this discussion↩
-
Contact me if you have licensing issues; I still have to figure out the licensing situation for the blog, but am more than happy to grant exceptions for content being uplifted into official or semi-official docs.↩