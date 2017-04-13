Prolonging Temporaries in Rust

A colleague of mine learning Rust had an interesting type / borrow checker error. The solution needs a less-used feature of Rust (which basically exists precisely for this kind of thing), so I thought I’d document it.
The code was like this:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
If you want to follow along, here is a full program that does this (playpen):
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35
I’m only going to be changing the contents of
main() here.
What’s happening here is that a non-
Copy type,
Foo, is returned in an
Option. In one case,
we have a reference to the
Foo, and in another case an owned copy.
We want to set a variable to these, but of course we can’t because they’re different types.
In one case, we have an owned
Foo, and we can usually obtain a borrow from an owned type. For
Option, there’s a convenience method
.as_ref() that does this1. Let’s try using that (playpen):
1 2 3 4 5
This will give us an error.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12
The problem is,
thing.get_owned() returns an owned value. There’s nothing that it gets anchored to
(we don’t set its value to a variable), so it is just a temporary – we can call methods on it, but
once we’re done the value will go out of scope.
What we want is something like
1 2 3 4 5 6
but this will still give a borrow error –
owned will still go out of scope within the
if block,
and we need the reference to it last as long as
maybe_foo (outside the block) is supposed to last.
So this is no good.
An alternate solution here can be copying/cloning the
Foo in the first case by calling
.map(|x|
x.clone()) or
.cloned() or something. Sometimes you don’t want to clone, so this isn’t great.
Another solution here – the generic advice for dealing with values which may be owned or borrow –
is to use
Cow. It does incur a runtime check, though; one which can be optimized out if things are
inlined enough.
What we need to do here is to extend the lifetime of the temporary returned by
thing.get_owned().
We need to extend it past the scope of the
if.
One way to do this is to have an
Option outside that scope which we mutate (playpen).
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
This works in this case, but in this case we already had an
Option. If
get_ref() and
get_owned()
returned
&Foo and
Foo respectively, then we’d need to do something like:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
which is icky since it introduces an unwrap.
What we really need is a way to signal to the compiler that it needs to hold on to that temporary for the scope of the enclosing block.
We can do that! (playpen)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
We know that Rust doesn’t do “uninitialized” variables. If you want to name a variable, you have to
initialize it.
let foo; feels rather like magic in this context, because it looks like we’ve declared
an uninitialized variable.
What’s less well known is that Rust can do “deferred” initialization. Here, you declare a variable and can initialize it later, but expressions involving the variable can only exist in branches where the compiler knows it has been initialized.
This is the case here. We declared the
owned variable beforehand. It now lives in the outer scope
and won’t be destroyed until the end of the outer scope. However, the variable cannot be used directly
in an expression in the first branch, or after the
if. Doing so will give a compile time error
saying
use of possibly uninitialized variable: `owned`. We can only use it in the
else branch
because the compiler can see that it is unconditionally initialized in that branch.
We can still read the value of
owned indirectly through
maybe_foo from outside the branch.
This is okay because the storage of
owned is guaranteed to live as long as the outer scope,
and
maybe_foo borrows from it. The only time
maybe_foo is set to a value inside
owned is when
owned has been initialized, so it is safe.
-
In my experience
.as_ref()is the solution to many, many borrow check issues newcomers come across, especially those involving
.map()↩