Rust Tidbits: Box Is Special

Rust is not a simple language. As with any such language, it has many little tidbits of complexity that most folks aren’t aware of. Many of these tidbits are ones which may not practically matter much for everyday Rust programming, but are interesting to know. Others may be more useful. I’ve found that a lot of these aren’t documented anywhere (not that they always should be), and sometimes depend on knowledge of compiler internals or history. As a fan of programming trivia myself, I’ve decided to try writing about these things whenever I come across them. “Tribal Knowledge” shouldn’t be a thing in a programming community; and trivia is fun!
So.
Box<T>. Your favorite heap allocation type that nobody uses1.
I was discussing some stuff on the rfcs repo when
@burdges realized that
Box<T> has a funky
Deref impl.
Let’s look at it:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15
Wait, what? Squints
1 2 3
The call is coming from inside the house!
In case you didn’t realize it, this deref impl returns
&**self – since
self
is an
&Box<T>, dereferencing it once will provide a
Box<T>, and the second dereference
will dereference the box to provide a
T. We then wrap it in a reference and return it.
But wait, we are defining how a
Box<T> is to be dereferenced (that’s what
Deref::deref is
for!), such a definition cannot itself dereference a
Box<T>! That’s infinite recursion.
And indeed. For any other type such a
deref impl would recurse infinitely. If you run
this code:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
the compiler will warn you:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12
Actually trying to dereference the type will lead to a stack overflow.
Clearly something is fishy here. Turns out,
Box<T> is special.
This is partly due to historical accident.
To understand this, we must look back to Ye Olde days of pre-1.0 Rust (ca 2014). Back in these days, we had none of this newfangled “stability” business. The compiler broke your code every two weeks. Of course, you wouldn’t know that because the compiler would usually crash before it could tell you that your code was broken! Sigils roamed the lands freely, and cargo was but a newborn child which was destined to eventually end the tyranny of Makefiles. People were largely happy knowing that their closures were safely boxed and their threads sufficiently green.
Back in these days, we didn’t have
Box<T>,
Vec<T>, or
String. We had
~T,
~[T], and
~str.
The second two are not equivalent to
Box<[T]> and
Box<str>, even though they may look like it,
they are both growable containers like
Vec<T> and
String.
~ conceptually meant “owned”, though
IMO that caused more confusion than it was worth.
You created a box using the
~ operator, e.g.
let x = ~1;. It could be dereferenced with the
*
operator, and autoderef worked much like it does today.
As a “primitive” type; like all primitive types,
~T was special. The compiler knew things about
it. The compiler knew how to dereference it without an explicit
Deref impl. In fact, the
Deref
traits came into existence much after
~T did.
~T never got an explicit
Deref impl,
though it probably should have. This whole situation is reminiscent of how the
Add impls on
integers work, the impl literally defines
Add on two integers to be their addition.
The reason these impls need to exist is so that people can still call
Add::add if they need to
in generic code and be able to pass integers to things with an
Add bound.
Eventually, there was a move to remove sigils from the language. The box constructor
~foo was
superseded by placement
box syntax, which still exists in Rust nightly2. Then, the
~T type became
Box<T>. (
~[T] and
~str would also be removed, though
~str took
a very confusing detour with
StrBuf first).
However,
Box<T> was still special. It no longer needed special syntax to be referred to or
constructed, but it was still internally a special type. It didn’t even have a
Deref impl yet,
that came six months later, and it was implemented as
&**self, exactly the same
as it is today.
But why does it have to be special now? Rust had all the features it needed (allocations,
ownership, overloadable deref) to implement
Box<T> in pure rust in the stdlib as if it
were a regular type.
Turns out that Rust didn’t. You see, because
Box<T> and before it
~T were special, their
dereference semantics were implemented in a different part of the code. And, these semantics were
not the same as the ones for
DerefImm and
DerefMut, which were created for use with other smart
pointers. I don’t know if the possibility of being used for
~T was considered when
DerefImm/
DerefMut were being implemented, or if it was a simple oversight, but
Box<T> has
three pieces of behavior that could not be replicated in pure Rust at the time:
box fooin a pattern would destructure a box into its contents. It’s somewhat the opposite of
ref
box foo()performed placement box, so the result of
foo()could be directly written to a preallocated box, reducing extraneous copies
- You could move out of deref with
Box<T>
The third one is the one that really gets to us here3.
For a regular type,
*foo will produce a temporary that must be immediately borrowed or copied.
You cannot do
let x = *y for a non-
Copy type. This dereference operation will call
DerefMut::deref_mut or
Deref::deref based on how it gets borrowed. With
Box<T>, you can do
this:
1 2 3
For any other type, such an operation will produce a “cannot move out of a borrow” error.
This operation is colloquially called
DerefMove, and there has been an rfc in the
past for making it into a trait. I suspect that the
DerefMove semantics could even have been
removed from
Box<T> before 1.0 (I don’t find it necessary), but people had better things to do,
like fixing the million other rough edges of the language that can’t be touched after backwards
compatibility is a thing.
So now we’re stuck with it. The current status is that
Box<T> is still a special type in the
compiler. By “special type” I don’t just mean that the compiler treats it a bit differently (this is
true for any lang item), I mean that it literally is treated as
a completely new kind of type, not as a struct the way it has been defined in liballoc.
There’s a TON of cruft in the compiler related to this type, much of which can be removed, but some
of which can’t. If we ever do get
DerefMove, we should probably try removing it all again. After
writing this post I’m half-convinced to try and implement an internal-use-only
DerefMove and try
cleaning up the code myself.
Most of this isn’t really useful to know unless you actually come across a case where you can make
use of
DerefMove semantics, or if you work on the compiler. But it certainly is interesting!
-
Seriously though, does anyone use it much? I’ve only seen it getting used for boxed DSTs (trait objects and boxed slices), which themselves are pretty rare, for sending heap types over FFI, and random special cases. I find this pretty interesting given that other languages are much more liberal with non-refcounted single-element allocation.↩
-
It will probably eventually be replaced or made equivalent to the
<-syntax before stabilizing↩
-
It’s easier to special case the first two, much like how
forloops are aware of the iterator trait without the iterator trait being extremely special cased↩